Battery bank to store electricity has been given go-ahead on green belt land

The scheme put forward by green energy firm Hydrock will see a 7-megawatt battery storage system built near an existing sub-station on Beamish Lane, Albrighton.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are designed to store energy generated by renewable sources and release it at periods of high demand.

A previous proposal for the same site was withdrawn in April 2023, but was then re-submitted after advice from Shropshire Council’s planning officers. The revised scheme was amended to reduce the footprint of the site and provide additional landscaping to screen the development.