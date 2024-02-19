Gift Aid funds 58 lifesaving missions for air ambulance

The Midlands Air Ambulance said that supporters who had signed up to the government’s Gift Aid scheme has raised the money this financial year.

Gift Aid is a fundraising tool for good causes that raises additional money at no cost to supporters.

UK taxpayers can tick to ‘Gift Aid it’ when donating to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and it will automatically boost gifts by 25 per cent without people having to pay anything extra.

For every £1 donated by supporters signed up to Gift Aid with the charity, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can claim an extra 25p from HMRC for free.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “In the last nine months, our amazing supporters who have signed a Gift Aid declaration have helped us generated an extra £90,000, which in turn has made an additional 58 lifesaving missions possible in our local communities.

“This scheme, which provides tax benefits for those taking part, has boosted donations from our eligible supporters at no extra cost to them and has such a positive impact on our service. It has meant we can reach more patients who need us in their critical time of need and, ultimately, helps to save more lives.”

People can declare their Gift Aid eligibility through the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s dedicated Gift Aid page at midlandsairambulance.com/giftaid or by calling the Supporter Care Team on 0800 8 40 20 40.