Five-day Albrighton road closure for resurfacing

The roadworks will be carried out between 9am and 4pm each day.

A diversion will be place, during those hours, although access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Shropshire Council said that depending on people’s vehicle type they may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

"People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress."

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to: essential highway personnel, local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure,

pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians and emergency services vehicles.