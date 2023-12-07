Watch the CCTV footage which helped convict waste recycling company boss of manslaughter as new picture of victim released

Brian Timmins was found guilty in a unanimous verdict of the manslaughter of David Willis yesterday following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Willis fell into a shredder designed for wood and commercial waste at Timmins Waste Services (TWS) in Wolverhampton on September 15, 2018.

Yard manager Mr Timmins had been operating the machine when it stopped abruptly.

He used a JCB grapple arm to lift Mr Willis up on to the machine to clear the blockage.

CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police shows Timmins using a JCB to lift him into place.

Brian Timmins

Mr Willis, from St Mark's Road, Tipton tried to clear a blockage in the shredder which was still running, but he fell into the machine and was killed instantly.

The machine, which should have been switched off while work was being carried out, had still been ejecting waste.