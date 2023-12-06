MP welcomes repairs to high street's 'trip hazard' paving

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, has welcomed plans by Shropshire Council to fix the paving on Albrighton High Street.

In recent weeks, the MP said he has received multiple emails from Albrighton residents and high street shop owners expressing concern that roots from trees on the high street have broken up the pavement and caused a trip hazard.

He said the area of pavement near 64-66 High Street where estate agents PropertyWise and Hewitts Butchers trade from has been particularly badly affected.

One shop owner reported to the MP that a man in his nineties fell on the damaged patients and required hospital treatment as a result.

Another claimed that the damaged pavements were a “very dangerous trip hazard”.

In response, Mr Pritchard contacted Shropshire Council to call for urgent repairs to prevent accidents, especially now that it is getting dark by late afternoon.

Shropshire Council’s Highways and Transport team has now confirmed by email to Mr Pritchard that work has been scheduled to remove the protruding roots and repair the pavement outside the High Street shop frontages with a tarmac surface.

The work is planned to be completed by the end of December 2023.

Mark Pritchard said: “I am pleased that Shropshire Council has listened to my representations on behalf of Albrighton residents and high street businesses.

"Albrighton High Street will be busy in the run-up to Christmas, so it is important for shop owners and their customers that people of all ages can shop there safely.”