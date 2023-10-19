Two-car crash closes road near Albrighton and leaves one person injured

Three fire crews were called to the scene of the crash. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

AA Traffic news has reported that the road at Whiston Cross on the Holyhead Road has been closed following the incident at 8.26am this morning Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews were scrambled along with three fire crews from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington and an operations officer.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

They confirmed that the land ambulance service and the police were on the scene.

A spokesperson said that two vehicles had been involved in the road traffic collision and "crews made vehicle safe using small tools".

The service's stop message was sent at 8.43am.

AA Traffic News has reported the road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A464 Holyhead Road both ways between Cross Road (Albrighton Turn-off) and Burnhill Green Road.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said one person was reported to have non-serious injuries.

The spokesperson said: "Police responded to a two-car collision on Holyhead Road in Albrighton, Shropshire earlier this morning around 8.25am.

"One person has been reported to have injuries which are not believed to be serious. The road remains closed while the vehicles are being recovered."