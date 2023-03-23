Police patrol Albrighton after reports of anti-social e-scooter riding

Officers say they are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area and are urging members of the public to keep reporting incidents to them.

PCSO Steve Breese, of the policing team covering Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "Following reports of anti social riding of an e-scooter, we have this evening (Wednesday) conducted targeted patrols in the area looking out for e-scooters being ridden in an anti social manner."

PCSO Breese added: "If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or report this to us online. In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress call 999.

"The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as fire and rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it."

Members of the public have been asked to let police know about anti-social behaviour by letting them know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk.

People who aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

PCSO Breese can be contacted on 07816237845 or by email at sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk