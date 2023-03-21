Notification Settings

Two people taken to hospital following crash on the M54

By Megan Jones

A late-night incident on the M54 saw all three emergency services attend a one-car smash.

All three emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on the M54

Police, ambulance and fire services rushed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the M54 at around 9.15pm on Monday.

The collision occurred between junction two, by the i54 business park, and junction three at Cosford.

Fire services reported the incident involved one saloon car, and no persons were trapped.

Three fire crews from Albrighton and Telford worked to make the vehicle safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We were called at 8.54pm to reports of an RTC on the M54 Eastbound between junctions 3 and 2 near Brewood.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one car had been involved in a collision.

"The female driver was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

"A second patient, a man, was treated for minor injuries by medics before being taken to the same hospital for further assessment".

