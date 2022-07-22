A view of the proposed dining hall at the Meashill Farm project

The Bradford Estates are proposing the restoration and re-use of Meashill Farm, off Offoxey Road between Bishops Wood and Tong.

The plan would create up to 15 full-time jobs and more than 10 casual roles.

Eliza Newport, of Bradford Estates, said the plan would transform the site into “an exceptional wedding and events venue”.

She said: “The ambition is to sensitively restore and re-purpose the farmstead, to enhance the natural landscape and establish a benchmark for circular economy by giving the disused heritage buildings their next life. We have worked closely with a team of experts in their fields as well as key stakeholders and the local community to fully meet the site location demands.

“The majority of feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive of our plans and design direction.

"At the heart of our 100-year plan for the Bradford Estates, the design response supports its principles of biodiversity enhancement, landscape renewal, health and wellbeing and clean growth.

"The proposed development will restore the historic farm layout and contribute to the character of the surrounding area and its scenic beauty.”

In operation since the 18th Century, Meashill Farm was used as a traditional mixed working farm and then a livery yard over the past 30 years, although usage has declined leaving many parts in disrepair.

Among the buildings on the site is the Grade II listed Meashill Farmhouse.

The proposals would mean an investment of around £3m from Bradford Estates.

They include the restoration of the existing Grade II listed dwelling and associated outbuildings into guest accommodation and associated facilities, totalling 12 bedrooms.

Historic agricultural buildings will also be restored and adapted into a wedding venue with a dining room, bar, kitchen, ceremony space, guest accommodation and associated facilities.

The application will add more open green space to the site, equivalent to the size of a football field, along with a mile of new hedgerow and a restored orchard.

Existing “modern” agricultural buildings will also be removed, along with the enhancement of landscaping to the existing courtyard and new amenity space for wedding guests.

Bradford Estates said the plans would bring expected benefits to the Shropshire economy, including an increase in demand for overnight accommodation among local bed & breakfasts, hotels and guest houses, as well as a boost to trade for pubs and restaurants.

It added that the site would benefit other local firms, including businesses offering wedding services such as event planners, food and drink suppliers, make-up artists and hairdressers as well as florists, photographers, cake makers and entertainment acts.

They said that it would be expected that the development will also bring an uplift in hires for private taxis, buses and limousines serving the restored venue.

The designs for Meashill Farm have come from Mcmullan Studio, whose director Andrew Mcmullan said: “We plan to retain key views to the listed farmhouse and improve the setting to the listed farmhouse, while strengthening the connection between the farm and farmhouse. We also plan to increase biodiversity across the site and in the fields to the north and west and through the introduction and restoration of orchards.

“Overall, a sense of pastoral openness will be retained to the wider setting of the farm, perpetuating landscape character. The distribution of functions at the new Meashill Farm will reflect the flow of a typical wedding day and is arranged to optimise the guest experience.”

If approved Bradford Estates will partner with wedding and events venue operator Artemis, which currently manages 13 venues across the UK.