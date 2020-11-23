Three cars leave the road in Albrighton crash

By Rory Smith

Three cars left the road during a crash near Albrighton.

The incident happened on the A464 Boningale road shortly before 8.30am today.

The fire service reported the collision involved three vehicles which left the carriageway.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were on scene.

SFRS sent three engines, including the rescue tender, from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used small tools to make the vehicles electrically safe and did not need to release any casualties from their vehicle.

The ambulance service has been contacted for more information.

