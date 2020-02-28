Roman coin hoard declared treasure

The Albrighton Hoard, as it became known, was declared treasure in 2005, and the 69 denarii coins were acquired by Bridgnorth Museum.

Now, 15 years on, an extra 17 coins found at the same location have been confirmed to be treasure too after a coroner agreed they formed part of the same hoard.

Dating back more than 2,000 years, the coins were uncovered by a group of metal detectorists between March 2017 and October 2018.

Peter Reavill, Shropshire finds liaison officer for the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme, told an inquest at Shirehall that the newly discovered coins were found “in the same general area as the original hoard”.

Mr Reavill said the coins were “good quality”, varied in denomination, and dated between 109 BC and 31 BC.

They were discovered alongside seven copper coins, which post-dated the silver and which were not regarded as treasure.

Mr Reavill added: “Other non-treasure finds have been recovered from the same territory, including a ring, brooches and pottery.

“They indicate the site was inhabited for a significant period.”

Mr Reavill said the silver coins met the requirements of the Treasure Act 1996 as they were “far in excess” of the minimum 10 per cent precious metal requirement.

He added: “This is a very important hoard for Shropshire.

“It was dispersed prior to the Roman invasion of Britain and represents coinage which was potentially being used through the Iron Age.”

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, declared the denarii coins were treasure, as an addendum to the 2005 hoard.

The coins will now be valued by a committee at the British Museum, after which Bridgnorth Museum will have the opportunity to buy them. The reward will be split between the finders and the landowner.