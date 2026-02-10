Ombudsman ‘will not investigate’ woman’s row with care provider

Mrs X complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman alleging that a carer shouted at her during a telephone call and accused her of “leaving many voicemails.”

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman logo. Picture: LG&SCO

The care provider, commissioned by Telford & Wrekin Council, disputed the woman’s version of events and had “evidence to back up its position.”

In its ruling the Ombudsman said the council has “informed us it is satisfied with the care provider’s complaint response.”

In its ruling the Ombudsman wrote: “Mrs X strongly disputes the care provider’s version of events and says she did not leave many voicemails as characterized by the care provider.

“She complains that she was shouted at by staff during a telephone call.”

It adds that the care provider denies a member of its staff shouted at Mrs X down the telephone.

“The care provider says it tried to speak to Mrs X to move matters forward, but it says Mrs X said she no longer wished to receive its service. The care provider wrote Mrs X had left many voicemails.”

After listening to both sides the Ombudsman decided that there is “no evidence of a serious injustice arising from what is said to have happened.”

The Ombudsman decided against taking sides and said: “I am not making any finding on what happened and note Mrs X’s strong disagreement with the care provider’s version of events.

“However, the key issue for the Ombudsman is there is no evidence of a serious injustice arising from what is said to have happened. Therefore, it does meet the tests for investigation.”