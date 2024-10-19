'Seen on roofs and throwing bottles at windows': Police want info on anti social behaviour in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers say youths have been seen on roofs in Stirchley in Telford, around the Co-op, the Sambrook Centre, the Church of Pentecost and the medical practice.

PCSO Claire Ellis, of West Mercia Police's team at Nedge, said problems include damage to buildings, an industrial bin being destroyed by fire, throwing bottles at windows, and young people on roofs.

PCSO Ellis said: "We have been made aware of recent anti-social behaviour in the centre of Stirchley by the Co-op and surrounding area, this includes the Sambrook Centre, The Church of Pentecost and the medical practice.

"Damage has been caused to buildings and an industrial bin was completely destroyed after it was set alight.

"Youths have been seen on the roofs of buildings and also throwing glass bottles at windows.

"This poses another concern, due to their safety and that of the public."

People who have any information relevant to the recent issues, should email the policing team at Nedge on Nedge.snt@westmercia.police.uk