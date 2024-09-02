Report of trespassers on rail tracks delay trains between Shrewsbury and Telford

West Midlands Railway posted on social media shortly after 1.30pm reporting that trespassers were on train lines between the Shropshire stations, although police said nobody could be found.

Travellers are being warned that services may be delayed, and to check before travelling on National Rail's website.

The post said: "Trespassers between Shrewsbury and Telford Central. Services running through the area may be delayed."

A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers could not locate anyone when they arrived at the scene.

“Officers were called to the line near Shrewsbury at 1.18pm today (2 September) to reports of a trespasser on the rail. Officers attended and a full area search was conducted however there was no trace of the person," they said.