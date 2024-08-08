Car engulfed in fire on busy A442 in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened on the A442 near the Wombridge interchange shortly before 5pm.

The fire brigade described the vehicle as "50 per cent involved in fire". Police and Telford & Wrekin Council highways workers have also been on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 4.58pm on Thursday, August 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'car fire' on the A442, Telford.

"One saloon vehicle 50 per cent involved in fire. Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets used to extinguish the vehicle.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.