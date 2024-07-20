Keeping Beryl's memory alive: Here's who a new housing development is named after

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work has started to build 36 homes on land off Pool Hill Road after Telford & Wrekin Council was granted planning permission in 2019.

The properties range from two to three-bedrooms, with all of them having attached garages, off-road parking and rear gardens

The land is designated for development within the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan.

It has been confirmed by Dawley Hamlets Parish Council that the road would be called Beryl Onions Avenue in honour of Beryl Onions, who died in January 2021 having joined the parish council in 2007.

Following her death, Dawley Hamlets Parish Council paid tribute to Councillor Onions, saying was a conscientious and dedicated parish councillor who was passionate about her community and would be sorely missed.