'It's brilliant, it’s so convenient!' Patients and medics hail success of county's diagnostic centre

Shropshire's first Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) is based at Hollinswood House in Telford, and offers appointments for pathology (blood tests) and radiology, providing extra capacity for non-urgent diagnostic testing.

The purpose-built CDC was opened in October 2023, and saw £10.5 million of national funding awarded for the conversion of the building to create it.

The CDC is increasing the number of elective diagnostic tests and scans that The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), in partnership with the Integrated Care Board (ICB), offers, the organisations have said.

A new cardiorespiratory service has now launched at the CDC providing tests such as echocardiogram (ECHO), spirometry and electrocardiogram (ECG).

Patient Robert Gittins, of Dawley, Telford, attended a scan at the cardiorespiratory department and has previously been to the CDC for a blood test. He said: “The CDC is brilliant – it’s so convenient.”

Dr John Jones, medical director, said: “The CDC is a wonderful environment for us to see our patients. This state-of-the-art facility means that we have additional capacity to see patients away from a hospital setting which makes it a better experience for them.

“Having these diagnostic services, and also renal dialysis services for lower risk patients, in one building in the community is ideal. I would like to thank my colleagues who have been involved in this project and those in our communities who have also given their input.”