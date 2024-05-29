Telford firefighters called out after burnt food in microwave

The incident happened at Priorslee Village, Telford. The tenant was unhurt and did not need to be rescued by emergency crews.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 4.14am on Wednesday, May 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as AFA in Telford.

"Incident involving small fire in microwave oven involving burnt food. Fire out on arrival of crews, which used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate building."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central station.