Watch as fly-tipper dumps bed bases in Telford

The incident, caught on video, shows the man unloading the bed bases from his car outside Boulton Grange flats, Randlay.

He is then seen fly-tipping the bed bases before driving off.

The incident happened on Friday, 10 May at 9.45pm the council said.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We would like to speak to this person and if you have info, please call our confidential number 01952 388800."