Revealed: Shropshire's most popular baby names for boys and girls

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

On the girls' list of names nationally, the top spot has remained consistent over the last few years, with Olivia taking the crown for the seventh year running.

In the top five, Olivia is closely followed by Amelia, Isla, Ava and Lily. Lily is the only newcomer to the top five, having jumped from seventh place the previous year.

For the boys, Oliver had reigned at number one for eight years in a row until 2021 when it was taken over by Noah where it remains in 2022.

Muhammed has also soared up the ranks: having come in fifth in 2021, the name is now the second most popular boys' name in the UK.

Nationally, Noah and Muhammed are then followed in the top five by George, Oliver and Leo.

Trends closer to home haven't strayed too far from the national fashion. The ONS data is organised by local authority area, revealing the difference between parents' preferences in the Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire council areas.

Parents in Telford and Wrekin were most likely to name their baby girl Amelia, which held onto the top spot from 2021.

It does appear to be on a slight decline, however, with numbers falling from 25 to just 15.

In 2022, Noah unseated the previous top baby boy name for parents in Telford and Wrekin, Arthur. 23 parents chose the biblical name for their boys in 2022.

Arthur was also unseated for parents in the Shropshire Council area, with 32 parents opting to name their baby boys George.

For girls, 18 parents named their babies Isla in the Shropshire borough, which kicked Florence off the top spot.