Faces of four people police want to help them with shoplifting investigations in Telford

West Mercia Police have shared images of people they'd like to have a chat with as part of their enquiries into retail crime.

The force have shared four photographs of three women and a man from two stores in Telford.

The first two images are from the Co-Op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley following a theft on Tuesday, March 26.

Images three and four are from Tesco Express in Malinslee. Items such as cheese and meat were taken from the store on Tuesday, April 9.

Those who recognise any of the people are asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk