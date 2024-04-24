Warning for parents after police obtain footage of crash that saw motorbike passenger flung over car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last week, police in Telford shared an appeal for information after a motorbike pillion passenger was flung over the top of a car in a crash and appeared to be knocked out after hitting his head.

They were concerned that the person had not sought medical attention after witnesses reported the rider and passenger got back on the bike without stopping to give details or wait for an ambulance.

The bike had no number plate and the car suffered significant damage, say officers.

PC Rob Hughes, Community Safety Engagement Officer for North Telford, said two persons riding a small motorcycle collided with a car on Sommerfeld Road, Trench around 3.40pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Immediately after the crash. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

"The passenger was flung from the motorcycle over the car, witnesses said the pillion passenger appeared to have been knocked out," said PC Hughes, adding that one witness said: "I thought he was dead.”

Now, PC Hughes has obtained footage that reveals the rider and pillion were wearing no safety gear, on a bike that was not designed to carry passengers.

Neither were wearing safety gear. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

"The car has damage which the owner will have to pay an excess to repair," he said.

"If you are a parent or guardian you need to step in and say no. The last thing I want to do is come to you with the worst news."

Police were concerned for the welfare of the pair. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

PC Hughes is appealing for anyone with information about motorbike anti-social behaviour to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk