Dudley man charged with nine historic child sex offences to appear before judge in Shrewsbury
A Dudley man has been ordered to appear before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being charged with nine historic sexual offences against a child in Telford.
Oliver Farnell of Chestnut Grove, Kingswinford entered no plea when he appeared before Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old was charged with four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years that were said to have taken place in Telford between June 2003 and June 2004.