Telford Lions group reveals plan to close later this year

Telford Lions has announced the news on social media, saying that it would officially be closing on June 30.

Throughout its 54 years the group has been responsible for fundraising for a host of charities – local, national, and international.

The group said it had taken the decision due to a "continued shortage of volunteers", as well as the "increasing age" of its remaining members.

The group said the closure will not affect the unrelated 'Ironbridge Lions' organisation, which will continue to operate.

It added that the Ironbridge Lions would even be taking on some of the long-term projects the group has run.

Posting on social media the group said: "It is with great regret that we have to announce that we will be closing Telford Lions Club with effect 30th June 2024.

"It has been a difficult decision, but the members of Telford Lions Club have decided that it is the right time to close our club. This is due to a continued shortage of volunteers and the increasing age of its remaining members.

"In its 54 year history, Telford Lions has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for local, national and international charities and worthy causes, since inception shortly after the birth of the town of Telford. Many dozens of members have passed through the doors and have contributed to its success.

"We are incredibly proud of our achievements and have continued to support local charities and causes right to the end, with the distribution of remaining funds decided and set to take place over the coming weeks. We’ll post more details of these as they occur."

The Lions said the group's accounts will be closed in line with its charitable trust status, along with the normal annual audit.

The Lions have also thanked those who have helped the club throughout its existence – and said that some of its bigger initiatives will hopefully continue under a different banner.

They said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have supported us over the years – we could not have achieved everything we did achieve, without your support.

"A special thanks to those who have continued providing physical and moral support to allow us to carry on our fundraising and public service efforts over the past few years.

"The annual Christmas Tree collection in support of Severn Hospice is hoped to continue under a different banner and consideration is being made to the future use of this page to help with that activity.

"For now, thank you."

Following its announcement the group has pointed people towards Ironbridge Lions – adding that the neighbouring group would be taking on some of its initiatives.

It said: "For those of you who are interested in supporting Lions or have made comments regarding membership of Lions, our colleagues Ironbridge Lions are very much still open for business and are open to applications for membership and offers of support, to allow them to extend their reach or service activities to other areas of Telford & Wrekin.

"Indeed, we engaged with Ironbridge Lions prior to our announcement and they have already picked up some long term projects that we have run for many years, for which we are very grateful."