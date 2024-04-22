'I’m amazed at the quality and range of items on offer' – bargains at major second hand sale returning this week

The re-use initiative is a joint venture between Veolia and Telford & Wrekin Council.

An opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 25, with the re-use event open between 6pm and 8pm.

A number of items will be available at the sale.

The event follows two successful re-use sale events last year at Telford Theatre in Oakengates. The previous events saved 12 tonnes of materials from going to waste and raised almost £4,000 for local charity.

The new venue in Hadley will again be stocked with items from the household recycling centres (HRC), and the forthcoming event will support local charities.

It will be the first in a series of events that will run throughout the year at the new location.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services), said: "I’m delighted that working with our recycling partner Veolia we have invested in a new location for our re-use events, so we can hold them more often.

"I’ve had a sneak peek and I’m amazed at the quality and range of items on offer.

"Everything will be at really cheap prices with offers like 10 toys for £1, so there are opportunities for families who may be struggling during the cost of living crisis.

"There’s such a variety of things to buy from tables and chairs to kitchen items and garden equipment, as well as some more unusual finds like a picture of Marilyn Monroe.

“The countdown is on to our first sale, so get the date in your diary and come along and bag a bargain while also supporting some great local charities.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage & leisure, added: "We know how important it is for our residents to live in a clean and green borough. This initiative is a fantastic way to promote reuse and give unwanted items a new lease of life and have a positive impact on the environment.

"I can’t believe what some people throw away, as many of the items taken to our household recycling centres are in great condition.

"I’d like to encourage residents to think re-use next time they are having a clear out and donate good-quality items to our HRCs so that someone else can get value out of them.”

Steve Mitchell, regional director at Veolia said: “This re-use event is in line with our ambition to reduce waste here in Telford and Wrekin, and with Veolia’s wider purpose of ecological transformation.

"Preventing waste is a fundamental way to preserve natural resources and improve sustainability, so it’s great to see so many items going on to be reused.

"While most residents know us as the people who collect the bins, our environmental focus and the social value we bring to the community are equally part of who we are.

"The hard work of the team to make our re-use initiative happen is coming to fruition and we hope that residents will come along to our opening event and see what’s on offer.”

There is free parking onsite at the new venue at 501 Queensway Business Park, Hadley, Telford TF1 7UL.

For more information on Telford & Wrekin Council re-use initiatives visit www.telford.gov.uk/reuse