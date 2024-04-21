Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers were out with police in the area of Ketley Recreation Field on Saturday.

PCSO Kristin Wills, of Telford police, said: "Please park responsibly.

"Thirteen warning notices for obstruction have been issued by Telford & Wrekin Council Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers, in the area of Ketley Recreation Field.

"If you need to park in the area please do so responsibly and ensure that you are not causing any obstructions."

The PCSO warned that the Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers will be continuing to monitor the area.