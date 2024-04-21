"Illegal off road bikers will be dealt with robustly," say police as more reports made

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have issued a picture of two such riders near swings and both of them have their faces covered.

Now Telford police want to know where they are being kept, who owns them and for sightings elsewhere in the town.

PCSO Kristin Wills, of Telford & Wrekin Police said: "We are continuing to receive reports of off road bikes in the Ketley area.

"We are appealing for any information regarding the bikes. Do you know where they are being stored? Who owns them? Have the same bikes been seen elsewhere in Telford?"

The PCSO adds that riding an off road bike in the wrong place is irresponsible, dangerous and illegal.

"If caught offenders will be dealt with robustly.

"If you own one of these bikes do not ride it illegally in public. There are lawful places you can ride them.

"It is your responsibility to seek these places out.

"It is not up to the police or council to provide them for you."

The officer asked for any information that may be able to assist them to be emailed to opspree@westmercia.police.uk