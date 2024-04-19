Two-vehicle crash on M54 at Telford leaves man needing hospital treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The emergency services dashed to the motorway between junctions five and six following a two vehicle crash which left one person being taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to the M54 between junctions six and five shortly after 9.30am this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

"One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

"An investigation is ongoing."

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M54, near to junction 5, at 9.39am, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was appeared to have avoided serious injury in the collision but was taken to Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution."

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said there had been a collision involving two vehicles but no people were trapped and no action was required by them. The incident was left with the police.

The fire service stop message was sent at 9.53am.