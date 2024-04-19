Assisted dying vote: MP says parliament has a chance to "put this right"

In recent months, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have both pledged that they will allow time for the next Parliament to consider assisted dying, should they win the upcoming General Election.

Telford's Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, who has campaigned for assisted dying during her time as the town's member of parliament, described the prospect of the vote as a "big moment".

Ms Allan is not standing for re-election, meaning that she will not be able to vote on the issue.

But she said the parliament has "long been out of step with the public" over the issue – and a vote would allow them to "put this right".