Life saving police officers recognised for going above and beyond

Seven people were presented with Chief Superintendent Commendations and 10 people with Royal Humane Society awards at the ceremony held last night.

The awards were given to a range of officers and police staff, as well as a member of the public who helped a man suffering from a mental health crisis before officers arrived at the scene.

Telford’s local policing Superintendent Jamie Dunn, said: “It was an honour to see so many officers and staff recognised at this year’s awards ceremony. Everyone who was awarded either a Chief Superintendent Commendation Award or a Royal Humane Society Award did so because they went above and beyond the call of duty, and their actions exceeded the high expectations both the public and the force set for them on a daily basis.

“These award ceremonies give us the chance to celebrate some of the fantastic work officers and staff carry out 24/7, 365 days a year to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our communities and protect people from harm.

“All of the awards presented are incredibly well deserved, and on behalf of the whole force I would like to congratulate and thank everyone who has been presented with an award, and I am delighted that we are able to recognise these achievements.”

Guests included the families of those receiving awards, along with the High Sheriff of Shropshire Brian Welti, Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills, Chief Superintendent Edd Williams and Telford’s Command Team Detective Chief Inspector Jo Woods, Chief Inspector Rich Bailey and Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead.

Some of the awards presented on the night included Detective Inspector Steve Goddard, Detective Constable Mark Walker and Police Constable Ashley Ford who all received a Chief Superintendent Commendation Award for their part in an investigation into a spate of breaks ins across Telford March 2023, which targeted retail shops.

The investigation led to three people being convicted for the offences.

Rhys Llewellyn, who is a member of the public, received a Royal Humane Society Award for helping a man who was suffering from a mental health crisis, by talking to him and keeping him safe, while he waited for emergency services to arrive.

PC Sam Shabbir was recognised with a Royal Humane Society Award for his quick actions that saved a vulnerable missing person from coming into harm while they were in a distressed state. PC Shabbir, along with a colleague, were able to locate the person and bring them to safety before they were seriously injured.

PC Dan Arthur and PCSO Kristin Wills also received a Royal Humane Society Award for giving a man first aid in Newport back in 2021 after he suffered a medical episode whilst out with friends.

The quick actions of PC Arthur and PCSO Wills, along with another colleague, no doubt helped save the man’s life.

PC Shaun Lyle meanwhile received a Royal Humane Society Award for providing CPR to an infant who was unresponsive after she suffered a cardiac arrest in 2022.

His actions, along with his colleague’s, saved the young girl's life and she has thankfully made a full recovery.