Former GP surgery to be converted into housing for the homeless

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved plans for Aqueduct Surgery to be converted into five self-contained flats for supported accommodation.

The building is set to be taken over by the homelessness charity, Maninplace to use as starter units to help integrate individuals back into society.

Concerns have been raised relating to potential anti-social behaviour and the appropriateness of the use due to nearby schools and nurseries.

However, a council planning officer has approved the development after stating that the development is in a ‘sustainable location’ and therefore ‘it would not be reasonable’ to object plans on that basis.

“The purpose of this type of accommodation is to ensure they are located sustainably within existing communities so that individuals can integrate into society locally,” the planning officer concluded.

“Anti-social behaviour itself is not a planning consideration. It is not envisaged that noise/disturbance would be anything more than expected for a typical dwellinghouse.”

Aqueduct Surgery was closed following a reconfiguration of the Teldoc service in 2019.

The planning officer said that a decision to close Aqueduct Surgery was made ‘on the basis that the site has a number of limitations, including lack of immediate on-site parking’.

Original plans had been submitted for five open-market homes which received objections from residents and Dawley Hamlets Parish Council who requested that the council’s planning committee decide the outcome.

Parish councillors said that the previous doctors was ‘very busy and well used’ and that having the doctor’s surgery with a pharmacy next door and an adjacent car park ‘made life very easy’ for residents of Aqueduct and Little Dawley.

The Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer concluded: “Following the re-consultation period, they (Dawley Hamlets Parish Council) noted that their objections had largely been removed due to the change of the proposal to provide supported living accommodation however had concerns regarding the selection process for occupants.

“As this is outside of the planning remit, (council) officers arranged for Maninplace to discuss the proposal directly with the parish council to try and provide some comfort and alleviate their concerns.”

Therefore, chairman of the Telford & Wrekin Council planning committee chairman Stephen Reynolds and the planning authority agreed that a planning officer could decide the application.

Maninplace will carry out their own selection process to decide who lives in the properties which the planning authority have ‘no control over’.

The planning approval states that there will be no permanent staff presence on-site and therefore no staff facilities are required.

“Staff will attend the site frequently to visit the individuals in each unit, the same way care providers would carry out home visits and support will be provided based on the specific needs of the individual, largely through remote working,” the planning officer concluded.

The housing scheme provides two parking spaces which are anticipated to be used by staff members rather than the occupants.

There will also be a ‘small amount’ of shared private amenity space available at the side and rear of the property.

“It is acknowledged that the building is currently in a poor state of repair as it has been empty for some time; it is hoped that through the grant of planning consent, the building can be brought back into an effective use which would result in improvements to its appearance and enhance the character of the surrounding area,” the planning officer concluded.

“The scheme would result in a number of benefits by providing specialist accommodation which is in demand within the borough. All consultation comments have been addressed and the scheme can be supported subject to the inclusion of appropriate conditions.”