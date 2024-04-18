Homes plan for builder’s yard

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for three properties to be built off Mill Lane in Wellington.

The plans are for a detached bungalow and pair of semi-detached houses including parking areas and gardens.

The applicant says that the site is 750 metres from the secondary retail zone of Wellington District Centre.

“The houses are intended as small family homes and have been designed as such,” says the applicant’s design and access statement.

“Each house will have three bedrooms and their modest size will make them within the financial reach of many families either to buy or rent. The bungalow is two-bedroom and has been designed to suit the older generation.”

The plans show that the brownfield site is currently a builder’s yard and workshop which is bordered by a railway line and residential properties.

An existing storage building currently within the site is proposed to be demolished as part of the scheme.

Two parking spaces are proposed to be provided per property to the front or side and a ‘reasonable sized’ private garden for each home. Two new trees are proposed to be planted at the frontage of one of the properties.

Plans state that the site’s owner and applicant, a builder, is looking to relocate and the site will soon become vacant.

“There will be no adverse impact on the existing services in the neighbourhood,” adds the design and access statement.

“There will be minimal disruption to properties in the neighbourhood as a result of connecting the proposed dwelling to the existing services.

“Care has also been taken to avoid any overlooking to and from the existing house, Mill House, and the neighbouring bungalow, Fairview.

“Whilst the proposed development will obviously create traffic movements, it should be noted that this will be less than what the existing commercial use could create should it be used more intensively that it has recently.”

The site borders a railway line and a noise assessment has been submitted with the application.

“The worst case demonstrates that the external noise level is within the desirable guideline values for external amenity spaces,” says the noise assessment.

Applicant Days New Homes states that the development will have a ‘positive impact’ on the environment by tidying up a brownfield commercial site.

“Two other small residential schemes have recently been approved off Mill Lane and successfully completed,” the plan concludes. “This submission is of a similar nature and scale.”

The plan can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, application number TWC/2024/0280.

Any comments should be made during the consultation process which ends on May 8.