'This woman saved me and has given me life part two after my cardiac arrest while running'

For Peter Corr, September 12, 2019 started like any other day, however, during an early morning run, the then-46-year-old, suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest that statistically should have ended his life.

However, quick-thinking Melissa Williams who was also out for a run that day, noticed the father of three ahead of her and realised something was amiss.

She said: “I was also going for a run, and where I was running was kind of uphill so I was going up the hill as I saw Pete running across the top of the road, and I noticed he sort of slowed down.”

After running over, Melissa realised Peter had stopped breathing, she immediately provided life-saving CPR. This gave Peter the best chance of survival as it meant Melissa was able provide basic-life support until the ambulance crews arrived.

Statistically, less than eight per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients survive to the point of hospital discharge. This is because for every minute where CPR and defibrillation isn’t commenced, chances of survival drop by 10 per cent.

However, thanks to the swift actions of Melissa Williams, four and a half years on, Peter and Melissa have been able to recount what they call ‘that day’ in Peter’s family home, which he shares with his wife and three children, in Telford.

Peter said after Melissa saved his life he has begun referring to his time now as “life part two”.

“It has given me more time to do things with my family and makes me treasure every day that I have,” said Peter who is now 51.

Melissa added: “I was able to go to the hospital a couple of days after Pete’s cardiac arrest. Meeting Pete’s wife and children made me realise the gravity of what I had done.

“I was able to give his wife her husband back, as well as the kids their dad back. He gets to watch his children grow up and one day walk his daughters down the aisle and that’s something I think about often.”

While Peter has no recollection of his cardiac arrest, he was keen to share the importance of immediate basic life-support, adding: “The interventions of Melissa providing basic life-support is undoubtedly what saved my life, she really has given me life part two.”

“It’s so incredibly important to register community AEDs on The Circuit so West Midlands Ambulance Service can see where the nearest AED is to the cardiac arrest, it’s so simple to do and you never know whose life you might be saving.”

Melissa added: “In my case the Call Assessor was able to instruct another bystander to an AED. I really would encourage anyone, that if you ever find yourself in that situation, the best thing you can do is give it a go. Doing something is better than nothing, I’m glad I did and feel privileged I get to witness Pete’s life as it is today.”