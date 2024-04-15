Police release photos in bid to find young men over off-road biking in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said it received "daily calls" about bikes and quads in public areas in Ketley, Telford.

A spokesperson said: "We are committed to tackling this with the help of Telford & Wrekin Council and other stakeholders.

Do you recognise this teen?

Do you recognise these young men?

Anybody with information is urged to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk