Police release photos in bid to find young men over off-road biking in Telford

Police have released images of a number of young men they wish to speak with in connection with anti-social behaviour involving the riding off-road bikes.

West Mercia Police said it received "daily calls" about bikes and quads in public areas in Ketley, Telford.

A spokesperson said: "We are committed to tackling this with the help of Telford & Wrekin Council and other stakeholders.

Do you recognise this teen?
Do you recognise these young men?

Anybody with information is urged to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk

