Police release photos in bid to find young men over off-road biking in Telford
Police have released images of a number of young men they wish to speak with in connection with anti-social behaviour involving the riding off-road bikes.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Mercia Police said it received "daily calls" about bikes and quads in public areas in Ketley, Telford.
A spokesperson said: "We are committed to tackling this with the help of Telford & Wrekin Council and other stakeholders.
Anybody with information is urged to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk