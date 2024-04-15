I went abseiling for the first time at 88 years old - and there is a very good reason for it

Margaret, from Dawley, said it was something she had always wanted to do, and took on the challenge to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

She revealed the idea came after talking to her grandson Andrew about it at Christmas

Margaret said: "I had wanted to do it for quite some time and it was my grandson Andrew at Christmas time who said 'Margaret, if you want to do it then I will do it with you'."

Instructor Matt helps her with a helmet.

Super great-grandma Margaret gets a cuddle off great grandchildren Lottie and Lydia.

Margaret and her family celebrate after she completed the 45 metre abseil.

So, on Saturday Margaret braved the 45m vertical drop at Nescliffe, with her family watching on and her instructor guiding her all the way – before enjoying a well-earned pub lunch after touching down on terra-firma.

The challenge would be difficult enough for many of people, both physically and mentally, and Margaret admitted to having a few second thoughts as she reached the top and looked out over the Breidden hills.

She said: "When I got to the top and I looked down I thought to myself, 'Margaret, what the hell have you signed up for'."