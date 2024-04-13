Family told young daughter would have two-and-half-year wait to have tonsils removed

Clarice McKenzie and her partner Scott noticed daughter Billie had began developing problems with her tonsils when she was just six months old.

She said the symptoms included repeat tonsillitis requiring hospitalisation, choking episodes resulting in vomiting and their daughter was often “gasping for breath”.

Billie was taken to see an ear, nose and throat specialist, and at the age of three who diagnosed with bilateral tonsil enlargement. Her parents were told that their daughter would need her adenoids and tonsils removed.

But the pair said they were horrified to be told by their GP that they were looking at least a year's wait and it could be as long as two-and-a-half years for the relatively simple operation.