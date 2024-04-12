Look Hoo's number two! Telford zoo named second best in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World has once again been named the second best-rated zoo in the whole of the UK.

Tripadvisor has compiled a list of the country’s best zoos and aquariums that have been consistently receiving good reviews from its visitors.

2024 is the second year in a row that the Telford-based zoo has hit second place on the UK travel charts based on millions of online reviews.

Drawing more than 4,000 'excellent' ratings, Hoo Zoo has also been revealed as the ninth-best zoo or aquarium to visit in Europe.

Hoo Zoo partner Will Dorrell said: "'We're all delighted that we have been acknowledged by TripAdvisor as the second best zoo in the UK for the second year running.

"When we originally opened the zoo (then a farm park) in 1991 we could have never dreamt of this - we simply wanted to offer a fun, friendly, family day out for the local area.

"Over the past 30 years we have achieved more than we could have imagined and the tireless work of all our keepers and team members throughout that time have made this possible.

"The rankings are worked out by how many people list us as a 'favourite' location on TripAdvisor so it really is voted for the public and that makes this even more special."

Taking no one by surprise, the top spot has once again been snagged by Chester Zoo.

Jamie Christon, Chester Zoo’s CEO, said: “We’re over the moon to be named the best zoo in the UK. It’s an incredible achievement and especially pleasing given it’s based on thousands upon thousands of genuine reviews and opinions.

"It’s a real seal of approval from our visitors and a testament to every single one of our dedicated, hardworking, and talented staff that make our conservation zoo the wonderful place it is.

“We’re always looking to offer new, exciting and authentic experiences that connect our visitors with the natural world, while also putting a much-needed spotlight on the environmental challenges our planet is facing and highlighting what people can do to tackle them.

“Every time someone walks through our gates, not only do they enjoy all kinds of wildlife experiences like these and have a great day out, they’re also contributing to the vital conservation work we carry out here and around the world.

"That’s why, as a not-for-profit conservation zoo, this top Tripadvisor ranking means such an awful lot to us. It’s confirmation that we’re getting things right for our visitors – especially important as, together, we’re preventing extinction and making a real difference for wildlife.”

10 best rated zoos in the UK according to Tripadvisor in 2024:

Chester Zoo

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Colchester Zoo

Folly Farm

Blackpool Zoo

West Midlands Safari Park

Cotswolds Wildlife Park and Gardens

Edinburgh Zoo

London Zoo