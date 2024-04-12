Chance for the over 50s to get some gentle exercise at new classes

Moving On is supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and delivered by Fit4All as a way of enhancing "community wellbeing and fostering a culture of fitness inclusivity."

Fit4All is spearheading the introduction of 10 new one-hour #MovingOn classes across the borough.

Designed to cater to varying fitness levels and abilities, the sessions offer a gentle yet effective approach to physical activity, ensuring that individuals who may not be able to participate in more vigorous classes can still reap the benefits of staying active.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for healthy, safer and stronger communities and partnerships at Telford & Wrekin Council welcomed the new classes.