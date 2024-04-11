Watch moment police arrested man who left woman 'so close to death' in meat cleaver attack

The 43-year-old woman only survived the horrendous attack thanks to quick-thinking police officers who administered medical aid.

Lee Sargent, aged 47, was yesterday sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to 18 years and 10 months in prison for the "horrifying" attack in his home in Culmington, Stirchley, on August 1 last year.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC also ordered Sargent, who admitted attempted murder, to spend 21 years on licence due to the potential "danger he posed to public" after she heard he had hacked at his victim 32 times with a meat cleaver, cutting off her fingers and leaving her scarred for life following his drunken attack.

Bodycam footage shows the very moment officers were let into the Telford address after being greeted at the front door by Sargent who was "covered in blood".