Fed-up residents unable to use their 'quagmire' gardens 'for two years'

Jayne Peate moved into her family home in Wilmot Road, in the Malinslee area of Telford, with her two grown up sons and 11-year-old foster child in April 2022. But, two years on, she says she has never been able to use her garden as it is just a "muddy quagmire".

“It is a lovely house with a really beautiful garden but we just can't use it. It is a muddy quagmire. We get around two weeks in the summer when it is dry enough to stand on, the rest of the time it is just mud.

“There were billed as family homes with gardens but none of the families in this row are able to use their gardens – they are all the same.”

Jayne Peate says she's had to pay more than £2,000 for a new patio, fence and carpets

Jane said she has had to pay £1,200 to install a fence and patio in her garden to allow her dog somewhere to go outside without “traipsing in mud” and she has spent more than £1,000 on new flooring and new carpets.