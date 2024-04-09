Telford council leader makes promise to residents over green bin collections

Shropshire Council today opened a consultation on plans for the annual £52 charge to collect garden waste.

It comes as the council is also threatening the closure of two of its five household recycling centres.

Now Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of neighbouring Telford & Wrekin Council has moved to reassure his own residents that they will not be facing the same price hikes.

He said: "During my time as leader of the council there will never be a charge introduced for the collection of green waste in Telford & Wrekin, and neither will Telford & Wrekin's residents ever be charged for access to the borough's household recycling centres."

Councillor Davies wrote to his Shropshire Council opposite number, Councillor Lezley Picton, last week warning that his own authority could take protective measures, if Shropshire Council decides to close the Bridgnorth recycling centre.

Councillor Davies said that they would look at all options, including charging Shropshire Council residents who cross the border to use Telford & Wrekin recycling centres.

He reiterated those comments, saying: "I have warned Shropshire Council if they press ahead with plans to close Bridgnorth Household Recycling Centre in order to save money then residents of Shropshire Council may have to pay to access the household recycling centres in Telford & Wrekin

"It would not be fair for residents of Telford & Wrekin to pick up the bill simply because Shropshire Council closed one of its facilities.

"I hope Shropshire Council will immediately withdraw proposals that could see the facility close."