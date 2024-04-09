Crossbow victim duck is the same bird previously attacked says RSPCA

Distressing images of the duck at Holmer Lake, Telford, were posted on Sunday afternoon – with a raft of responses to the shocking picture.

Some suggested that the duck was the same bird that has been living at the lake with a crossbow bolt in its head since 2022, while others speculated that it could be a second bird – basing their suspicion on the feathers on the bolt, which could not be seen in previous pictures.

The RSPCA and Cuan Wildlife Centre were both informed, and the RSPCA said it had been to check on the duck, and is satisfied it is the same bird as the one which had previously been attacked.

A spokesman for the charity said it was still shocking that someone would attack a duck in such a way.

They said: “It’s hard to believe someone would deliberately carry out such a cruel and callous act.

“An RSPCA Inspector has today attended the lake and has spoken to a member of the public who visits daily and it is not believed to be a second duck at the lake who has been targeted in this way but the same bird as before.

“It’s obviously an extremely distressing sight for people visiting the lake, however we are pleased to see that the duck is continuing to feed and has full mobility and full flight.

“The duck which was spotted some time ago that was shot by a crossbow and has been monitored by the public since and by the RSPCA on many occasions.

"He is extremely wary of humans, as soon as he spots a net, he backs off, so our attempts to catch him haven’t been successful.

"Because he’s still able to fly, attempting a boat rescue is also extremely unlikely to result in a successful outcome so we will continue to monitor the situation with the help of the public.

“Unfortunately, attacks like this are not uncommon – wildlife is more susceptible to these incidents simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. We’d urge anyone with information about this shooting to call our appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”