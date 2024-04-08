Plans to convert historic town centre church into 'chic' wine bar withdrawn

Fletcher Methodist Church in Madeley has been left unused for 12 years and ambitious plans were revealed in September last year to refurbish the building.

Applicant Mark Chamberlain wanted to convert the Grade II listed building into a restaurant, open market and hairdressers.

Mr Chamberlain proposed for the main church building to become a wine lodge providing food, drink, music and dancing facilities.

The proposal also included opening a forecourt to provide ‘safer access’ for pedestrians from Court Street to the town centre shops.

The only alterations that would be visible from outside the buildings would be ‘a number of’ new fire escape doors and an odour extraction flue.