College and university excitement ahead of opening of new town-centre base

The Quad, which opens in September at Telford’s new Station Quarter, will be home to a partnership of learning providers delivering a technology-led curriculum to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Telford College and Harper Adams University are the two education partners involved in the project, and they held a joint information event at Meeting Point House in Southwater to explain more about the plans.

The college will be offering a range of digital skills programmes from entry to degree level at Station Quarter, including apprenticeships and T-Levels.

It has also collaborated with local IT giant Capgemini to create a six-week ‘Step Into IT’ programme, including a week of work placement, for people looking to take their first steps into a technology career.

Harper Adams will be providing future-thinking and industry-aligned degree programmes from applied data science to digital manufacturing, robotics, and business management.

And the common bond between all of these offerings is a focus on ‘digital first’ innovation, providing skills for some of the region’s fastest growing and best-paid business sectors.

Telford College deputy chief executive Janet Stephens said: “We see this as a unique and ambitious alliance between industry and education, which will raise everyone’s aspirations.

“It makes the college even more accessible to people across the borough, and builds on our collaborative work with local employers to develop the sort of skilled workforce they require.”

Teresa Hughes, director of business, digital and professional studies, added: “The curriculum is targeted towards equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and much more.”

Professor Ken Sloan, vice-chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams University, said: "As a forward-thinking institution, Harper Adams University is thrilled to be part of The Quad.

“Our degree programmes in applied data science, robotics, automation & mechatronic engineering, and digital business management will align closely with industry needs, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the digital landscape.

“The digital skills and enterprise hub at Station Quarter is poised to become a dynamic learning environment that nurtures talent, fosters collaboration, and contributes to the growth of digital skills in Telford.”

Head of student recruitment at Harper Adams, Carl Mansell-Griffiths, added: “We’ve got some great courses which will be ground-breaking for Telford and help equip people from across our region and beyond with the skills they need for a future-facing career.”

Station Quarter is a 14.5 acre site which sits alongside Telford’s landmark Plaza developments, between the shopping centre and Telford Central railway station.

Telford & Wrekin Council has described it as a ‘major new project in the transformation of Telford centre’.

Future phases are also due to include apartments, townhouses, leisure and retail spaces, and Telford College will also be opening a new sixth form centre in 2025.