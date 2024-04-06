Shropshire Star
Semi-detached home plan for disused land on Shropshire housing estate

A plan has been revealed for two semi-detached homes to be built on a disused piece of land in a Shropshire housing estate.

By Ben Goddard
Published
The empty piece of land on Hartshill Avenue in Oakengates which has been proposed for development. Picture: Google

The proposals are for the semi-detached houses on land adjacent to 7 Hartshill Avenue in Oakengates.

Plans submitted to the council show that the properties will have the same design with a kitchen and living/dining room on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor.

The site and adjacent house are owned by the developer.

