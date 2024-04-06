Semi-detached home plan for disused land on Shropshire housing estate
A plan has been revealed for two semi-detached homes to be built on a disused piece of land in a Shropshire housing estate.
By Ben Goddard
The proposals are for the semi-detached houses on land adjacent to 7 Hartshill Avenue in Oakengates.
Plans submitted to the council show that the properties will have the same design with a kitchen and living/dining room on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor.
The site and adjacent house are owned by the developer.