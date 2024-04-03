Police warning to drivers as they tow Audi

Telford & Wrekin Cops posted an image of the red Audi being placed on the back of a trailer – along with a warning for others not to end up in the same situation.

The car was towed on Tuesday, from Kind Street in Dawley according to the police.

The post said: "Just a reminder to please make sure that your car is kept legal.

"This owner didn't & it was seized yesterday for having no tax & no valid MOT. It was at the top of Kind Street, Dawley."

The post, from PC Paul Britain, also praised the local officers for finding the vehicle, adding: "Well done Dawley & Malinslee SNT."