Charity calls it a day after raising more than £3m for Shropshire hospital since 1985

The Friends of Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has confirmed it has officially ceased to operate as a charity.

The group, which was set up back in 1985 when the hospital first opened, has raised huge sums of money through its popular former shop at the site – funds which have been used to purchase a host of equipment.

The charity operated at the hospital since 1985, here in 2020 Sarah Blyth and Tanya Griffin were recognised by the Lord Lieutenant for keeping the cafe running throughout Covid.

Jo Bradley, the former secretary of the group, said that the final donation presented to the hospital amounted to £125,764.

She explained the history of the group's fundraising, and how the losses, which began as the hospital saw hugely reduced visitor numbers during Covid, became unsustainable.