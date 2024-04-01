Charity calls it a day after raising more than £3m for Shropshire hospital since 1985
A charity which raised more than £3m for a county hospital has finally called it a day – signing off with a £125k donation.
The Friends of Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has confirmed it has officially ceased to operate as a charity.
The group, which was set up back in 1985 when the hospital first opened, has raised huge sums of money through its popular former shop at the site – funds which have been used to purchase a host of equipment.
Jo Bradley, the former secretary of the group, said that the final donation presented to the hospital amounted to £125,764.
She explained the history of the group's fundraising, and how the losses, which began as the hospital saw hugely reduced visitor numbers during Covid, became unsustainable.