Beautiful 'Mount Fuji tree' planted in Telford by loving husband comes alive with colour 35 years on
A beautiful 'Mount Fuji tree' has blossomed into stunning life bringing joy to the man who planted it more than 35 years ago as a mark of love for his wife.
By David Tooley
The magnificent tree, with its white blossom and red bark, was planted on public land in Cluddley by Alan Rutter to mark his and his wife Yvonne's silver - 25th- wedding anniversary.
That was more than 35 years ago, and Mr and Mrs Rutter have just celebrated their diamond - 60th - anniversary of married life.
"We have watched it grow and blossom through all those years," said Mrs Rutter, 80. "It has really spread quite a lot and it is so beautiful."