The magnificent tree, with its white blossom and red bark, was planted on public land in Cluddley by Alan Rutter to mark his and his wife Yvonne's silver - 25th- wedding anniversary.

That was more than 35 years ago, and Mr and Mrs Rutter have just celebrated their diamond - 60th - anniversary of married life.

"We have watched it grow and blossom through all those years," said Mrs Rutter, 80. "It has really spread quite a lot and it is so beautiful."