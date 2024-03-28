These are the actions being taken to address 'unacceptable' smell from Telford landfill site

The odour from the Granville Landfill in Redhill, Telford, has been an increasing issue in recent weeks and months, with residents taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction at the situation.

The Environment Agency (EA) has now confirmed it met with the site's operators, Potters Midlands, last week to discuss plans to improve the smell – describing it as an "unacceptable situation" that has "escalated" in recent weeks.

In an update the EA said the operator is making sure pipework on the site is sealed and areas of deposited waste are covered with suitable materials.

It added that new gas collection infrastructure has been installed with further scheduled to be in place by the last week of April.

It has also said that 'permanent sealing' of 30,000 square metres of waste will take place later this year, allowing the gas to be collected and used. That work is scheduled to start in June – with the ground currently too wet for it to take place.

The update said: "We recognise that odours coming from the landfill have escalated over the last few weeks. We have undertaken odour monitoring in your community to link it to the site and identify the likely actions needed to resolve this unacceptable situation.

"We have required the operator to take action to improve gas and odour control on the landfill. We met the operator on 22 March 2024 to discuss plans to reduce odours from the site.

"The operator is taking positive actions to ensure pipework is sealed and areas of deposited waste are covered with suitable materials. New gas collection infrastructure has been installed with further scheduled to be in place by the last week of April 2024. The operator will continue monitoring to identify any areas that need further protection measures and they will be actioned swiftly by the operator.

"The permanent sealing of waste (known as capping) is scheduled to begin on the 3 June 2024. This will cover more than 30,000m2 of waste and will allow the gas to be collected and used. This capping cannot be completed when conditions on the ground are too wet. The operator is reviewing its plans for the phasing of future areas to ensure large areas of the site are capped prior to the winter.

"We will continue to monitor odours, track progress against the agreed plan and review the operator's management plans to ensure it is working in accordance with its permit."