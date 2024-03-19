Plans lodged for new community centre in Lawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council and Lawley & Overdale Parish Council are drawing up plans to create a new purpose-built community centre in Lawley for parish residents and the wider community.

Borough councillor Kelly Middleton said the new facility - to be built next to Lawley Village Academy on Bryce Way - will replace the existing centre in a former assembly hall off Pepper Mill.

The building, which first opened in 1877, is used by a wide range of groups including a nursery, youth club and line dancing group.

The borough council has confirmed there are no plans to tear down the historic building, which is owned by the council, but there will be discussions going ahead as to its future.

The council expects work on the new centre will start within the next 12 months.

Councillor Luke Lewis, chair of Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, said: "Lawley and Overdale Parish Council will be working together with Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver this exciting new community facility.

"The new centre, which has been requested by residents for many years, will provide modern and up-to-date facilities that are more easily accessible to a wider range of people, as well as being more energy-efficient to run.

"It will be a much-valued and well-used facility for the whole of the parish."